Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, Nov. 24

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 24:
- The New Orleans Saints practice again today in preparation for their game against NFC South rival Atlanta. After practice, Coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media around 2:45 p.m. which you can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The final Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT of the week will be released after practice. Check out Thursday's injury report if you missed it.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast will be released later in the day. Catch on the last episode featuring NFL Network chief national reporter Steve Wyche if you missed it.
- After practice, the locker room will be open to the media. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of any interviews from the session.
- To keep up with all the latest Saints news, be sure to download the Saints App. On top of keeping you up to date with all the latest coverage, you can view live scores and stats and listen to the Saints radio call of the game on the app.
Check out the best reaction photos from fans during various Saints player community visits throughout the month of October 2023.
1 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
5 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25
19 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25
NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3