Five things to know about Saints cornerback Eli Apple 

- Eli Apple is a 23-year-old defensive back out of Ohio State. Apple was selected as the 10th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.
- Apple finished 2017 with 41 tackles, one quarterback hit, eight pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.
- He appeared in one playoff game with the Giants in 2017 where he had four tackles and one pass deflection.
- In 2018, Apple has started five games for the Giants. In the Monday, Oct. 22 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Apple suffered an ankle injury which took him out of the second half briefly. He played 58 snaps in the game.
- Through the first two weeks of 2018, Apple earned a spot at No. 9 in the overall graded rankings of cornerbacks in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
