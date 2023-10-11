Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 11

Saints begin practice in preparation for Houston Texans matchup

Oct 11, 2023 at 08:59 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 11:

  1. The Saints return to practice to prepare for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Houston. Quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ will address the media live at around 3 p.m. later this afternoon.
  2. After practice locker room will be open to media, and NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of the interviews from that availability.
  3. Our best of photo coverage from the game against the New England Patriots continues later in the day with the best photos of the Saints defense. Catch up on the best photos of the Saints offense while you await the new photo gallery.
  4. With the return to practice comes the return to Saints Practice Reports with Erin Summers. The practice report will release later in the evening summarizing the events of the day.
  5. Senior writer John DeShazier will have the story of the day's events later on NewOrleansSaints.com. DeShazier's latest story covered the Saints defense shutout of the New England Patriots.

Photos: Saints, Amazon host musical session at Roots of Music

New Orleans Saints punter Lou Hedley and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach teamed up with amazon to hold a musical session at Roots of Music on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

