Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 20

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 20:
- The Saint have their final practice in preparation to the Los Angeles Rams. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media and it will be broadcast live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The final Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT will be released after practice. Catch up on the injury report from Tuesday while you await the latest.
- The Best of Saints Defense vs Giants photo gallery releases later in the day. Be sure to catch it for photos of the team's seven sacks against the Giants and catch up on the best photos of the offense.
- Be sure to catch the latest episode of the Saints Practice Report releasing later this evening and catch up on the practice report from Tuesday.
- With another day, be sure to vote for your New Orleans Saints players for the Pro Bowl.
Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their week 15 game against the New York Giants on Dec. 17 in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
1 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3