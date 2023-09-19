Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 19

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 19:
- The Saints are 2-0 after a 20-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Monday, Sept. 18 in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Saints last 2-0 start to the season was during the 2013 season.
- Dennis Allen will have a conference call with media at 4 p.m. The audio will be available to listen to on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- With it being the Saints day off, be on the lookout for coverage of any community events the New Orleans Saints might be heading to. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, linebacker D'Marco Jackson visited Ochsner Children's Hospital.
- Catch up on all the coverage from the win over the Panthers on NewOrleansSaints.com or the Saints App including exclusive coverage like the postgame speech in the locker room.
- Running back Tony Jones Jr. scored the first and the second touchdowns of his career in the win over the Panthers. Senior writer John DeShazier will have an article about what those two touchdowns meant to Jones Jr. later in the day.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.