Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 28

Saints practicing again in preparation for NFC South bout against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field.

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 28:

  1. Practice will be open to media from 12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of open locker room and coordinator availability after practice.
  2. A new episode of the Saints Practice Report will be out later in the day. If you missed the episode from Wednesday, Sept. 27, check it out on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Senior writer John DeShazier will have coverage from the day's practice and media availability. DeShazier's latest article covered Alvin Kamara and his return to the team.
  4. The best photos of fans from the Saints game against the Green Bay Packers releases later in the day. Check out the best photos from the Saints offense as well as the best photos of the Saints defense.
  5. Another injury report powered by LA CAT releases later in the day. The Saints released the first injury report of the week on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

