Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 10

Saints open the season at home against the Tennessee Titans at noon

Sep 10, 2023 at 08:51 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 10:

  1. The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Tennessee Titans at noon Sunday, Sept. at the Caesars Superdome. You can watch the game on WWL-4 or listen on WWL-870. Click here for all of the details on how to watch and listen.
  2. Whether you're attending the game or watching on TV the Saints app presented by Verizon is your perfect gameday guide. Click here to learn how to download the app.
  3. The inactives for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. You will be able to find them here.
  4. The Saints Pregame Show hosted by Erin Summer and John DeShazier will be live on all of the Saints' platforms at 11 a.m. This year's show features an exclusive one-on-one interview with Coach Dennis Allen. Click here to watch at 11.
  5. The Saints Postgame Show will start 10 minutes after the game ends. This year's show features Saints legend Scott Shanle as an analyst. You can watch the show on the team app, NewOrleansSaints.com or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or X platforms.

