Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 18

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 18:
- The New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football at 6:15 p.m. Central time in Charlotte. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and WDSU 6 locally.
- The Saints pregame show will be live on NewOrleansSaints.com about an hour before kickoff. You can watch on the Saints website, YouTube channel, and social media channels.
- The Saints will have a full inactive list later in the day. You can see which Saints have already been ruled in or out on Saturday's injury report.
- Throughout the game, keep up with stats, highlights, photos, and more on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon. You can download the app here.
- Following tonight's game, Erin Summers, Scott Shanle, and John DeShazier will be breaking down all the action on the Saints Postgame Show. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel, and the Saints social media channels shortly after the game.
The New Orleans Saints hosted a high school football celebration on Friday, Sep. 15 for the Frederick Douglas High School football team.