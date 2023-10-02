Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 2

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 28:
- Erin Summers and John DeShazier will host a new episode of the Saints Podcast recapping the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
- Head Coach Dennis Allen will be available to the media later in the day and NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of the event.
- The 26-9 loss drops the Saints to 2-2 for the season leaving them one game behind the division leading Tampa Buccaneers at 3-1.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have coverage from today's media access. DeShazier's latest story covered running back Alvin Kamara's return.
- The Saints take on the New England Patriots next Sunday. The Patriots are coming off a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.