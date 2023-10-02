Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 2

Oct 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 28:

  1. Erin Summers and John DeShazier will host a new episode of the Saints Podcast recapping the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
  2. Head Coach Dennis Allen will be available to the media later in the day and NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of the event.
  3. The 26-9 loss drops the Saints to 2-2 for the season leaving them one game behind the division leading Tampa Buccaneers at 3-1.
  4. Senior writer John DeShazier will have coverage from today's media access. DeShazier's latest story covered running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿'s return.
  5. The Saints take on the New England Patriots next Sunday. The Patriots are coming off a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

