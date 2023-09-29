Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 29

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 29:
- The New Orleans Saints have practice open to the media this afternoon. Afterwards, head coach Dennis Allen will have a live press conference at 1:45 a.m. The Saints will have video coverage of open locker room interview later in the day.
- Get ready to get hype as the hype video for the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 1 releases later in the day.
- A new episode of the Saints podcast previewing the matchup against Tampa Bay will release later in the day. The previous episode featured safety Tyrann Mathieu.
- John DeShazier will have coverage on the day's biggest story. DeShazier's latest article was on the Saints' efforts to correct their pass protection.
- This Friday's Under the Lights game will be St. Augustine at Jesuit. Stay tuned for photo coverage from the game.
Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field.