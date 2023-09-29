Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 29

Saints head into final practice in preparation for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 29, 2023 at 08:59 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 29:

  1. The New Orleans Saints have practice open to the media this afternoon. Afterwards, head coach Dennis Allen will have a live press conference at 1:45 a.m. The Saints will have video coverage of open locker room interview later in the day.
  2. Get ready to get hype as the hype video for the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 1 releases later in the day.
  3. A new episode of the Saints podcast previewing the matchup against Tampa Bay will release later in the day. The previous episode featured safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿.
  4. John DeShazier will have coverage on the day's biggest story. DeShazier's latest article was on the Saints' efforts to correct their pass protection.
  5. This Friday's Under the Lights game will be St. Augustine at Jesuit. Stay tuned for photo coverage from the game.

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field.

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Advertising