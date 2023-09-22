Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 22

Sep 22, 2023 at 08:59 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 22:

  1. NewOrleansSaints.com will have live coverage of Head Coach Dennis Allen's media availability at 1:45 p.m. Stay tuned for video coverage from locker room availability.
  2. At post practice media availabilty, the New Orleans Saints coordinators will be made available. Stay tuned for video coverage of their interviews and any player interviews from the day on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Another Episode of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers will be out later in the day. If you missed the Thursday, Sept. 20 episode, view it on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Our Best of Saints vs. Carolina Panthers photo coverage with our best photos from the Saints fans released at 12 p.m. Check out our best photos from the defense on NewOrleansSaints.com or the Saints App.
  5. A new episode of the Saints podcast comes out later in the day. The latest episode featured Saints wide receviver ﻿Chris Olave﻿.

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 2 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 18, 2023.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' 20-17 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
28 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
