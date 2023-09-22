Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 22

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 22:
- NewOrleansSaints.com will have live coverage of Head Coach Dennis Allen's media availability at 1:45 p.m. Stay tuned for video coverage from locker room availability.
- At post practice media availabilty, the New Orleans Saints coordinators will be made available. Stay tuned for video coverage of their interviews and any player interviews from the day on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Another Episode of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers will be out later in the day. If you missed the Thursday, Sept. 20 episode, view it on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Our Best of Saints vs. Carolina Panthers photo coverage with our best photos from the Saints fans released at 12 p.m. Check out our best photos from the defense on NewOrleansSaints.com or the Saints App.
- A new episode of the Saints podcast comes out later in the day. The latest episode featured Saints wide receviver Chris Olave.
Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 2 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 18, 2023.