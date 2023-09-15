Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 15

Saints practicing again as team prepares for Monday Night Football battle against the Carolina Panthers

Sep 15, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Saints High School Coach of the Week 2023: Wilfred Broussard

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
1 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
2 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
3 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
4 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
5 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
6 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
7 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
8 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
9 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
10 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
11 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
12 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
13 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
14 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
15 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
16 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
17 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
18 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
19 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
20 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
21 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
22 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
23 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
24 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
25 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
26 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
27 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
28 / 28

The New Orleans Saints honor Wilfred Broussard of Assumption High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 15:

  1. The Saints will have viewing for media from 12:30-12:50 with the team's coordinators available after practice and open locker room following that. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of all the interviews from the day.
  2. NewOrleansSaints.com will have a new episode of the Saints Practice Report later in the day. The episode from Thursday can be viewed on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. With another Friday comes another Under the Lights Game. NewOrleansSaints.com will have photo coverage of The University Lab varsity football team vs. Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo coverage from our last Under the Lights Game can be found on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Senior writer John DeShazier will have an article on the top story of the day available on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the day. DeShazier's most recent article covered the Saints desire to improve on their offensive performance from their Week One victory over the Tennessee Titans.
  5. Another episode of the Saints Podcast will be released later in the day. The most recent episode featured Saints linebacker ﻿Zack Baun﻿. Stay tuned to see who is featured this time.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 14

Saints practice today as team prepares for Monday Night Football battle against the Carolina Panthers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 13

Saints continue preparations for Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 12

Saints off practice as team begins preparations to take on Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 11

Saints open the season with a win at home against the Tennessee Titan
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 10

Saints open the season at home against the Tennessee Titans at noon
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Sept. 9

Saints 5k presented by Hancock Whitney happening Saturday morning
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 8

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 7

Saints practicing again in preparation for Sept. 10 clash against Tennessee Titans
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Team hits the practice field as home opener on Sept. 10 against Tennessee Titans rapidly approaches
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Saints off practice as the season opener against the Titans on Sept. 10 approaches
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 4

Saints gear up for the weekend's matchup against the Tennessee Titans
Advertising