Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 6

Saints head into Friday practice as game against New England Patriots on Oct. 8 looms

Oct 06, 2023 at 09:02 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 6:

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have their last practice in preparation for their game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 8. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will address the media at 1:45 p.m. and NewOrleansSaints.com will have live coverage of it.
  2. Oct. 6 is the birthday for two Saints players, linebacker ﻿Anfernee Orji﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Bryan Bresee﻿. Orji turns 23 while Bresee turns 22.
  3. Another injury report powered by LA CAT will be issued after practice. NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of the latest statuses of Saints players. Catch up on the injury report from Thursday while you wait.
  4. A new episode of the Saints Podcast releases later in the day. If you missed the last episode recapping the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, be sure to catch up.
  5. Another episode of the Saints Practice report comes out this evening. Catch up on the last episode if you missed it.

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1 in the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
1 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
3 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
4 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
5 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
6 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
7 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
8 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
9 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
10 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
11 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
12 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
13 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
14 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
15 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
16 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
17 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
18 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 1, 2023.
19 / 30

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 1, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
20 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
21 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
22 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
23 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
24 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
25 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
26 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
27 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
28 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
29 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.
30 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 4 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Charles Grant.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
