Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 6

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 6:
- The New Orleans Saints will have their last practice in preparation for their game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 8. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will address the media at 1:45 p.m. and NewOrleansSaints.com will have live coverage of it.
- Oct. 6 is the birthday for two Saints players, linebacker Anfernee Orji and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. Orji turns 23 while Bresee turns 22.
- Another injury report powered by LA CAT will be issued after practice. NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of the latest statuses of Saints players. Catch up on the injury report from Thursday while you wait.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast releases later in the day. If you missed the last episode recapping the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, be sure to catch up.
- Another episode of the Saints Practice report comes out this evening. Catch up on the last episode if you missed it.
Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1 in the Caesars Superdome.
1 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
4 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
5 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
6 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
7 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
9 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
12 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
14 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
17 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
24 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
28 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
29 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
30 / 30
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3