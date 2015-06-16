Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five takeaways from Coach Sean Payton's press conference

Coach Payton met with the media Tuesday

Jun 16, 2015 at 06:37 AM

  1. Kevin Williams, a former All-Pro defensive tackle signed by the New Orleans Saints last Friday, was on the field for Day 1 of minicamp Tuesday and took some snaps with the starters. Coach Sean Payton said Williams, who played last season with the Seahawks after a long career with the Vikings, is "real smart, understands football. He's played a lot of it." Payton also said Williams did a good job for the Seahawks last season. 
  1. Payton said the team is "optimistic" about the injury status of outside linebacker Junior Galette. A national report said Galette's pec injury won't require surgery.
  1. Saints Hall of Fame kicker John Carney is in camp for the next three days to work with the team's two young kickers, Zach Hocker and Dustin Hopkins. Saints legend Steve Gleason also visited practice Tuesday. On Monday Gleason was named the winner of the George Halas Award. There were several college coaches observing Tuesday's practice as well.
  1. The Saints had three players in Tuesday on a tryout basis, a long snapper, punter and wide receiver.
  1. Sarah Thomas, who was named an NFL official earlier this year, was part of a group of officials working Tuesday's practice. Thomas is from Mississippi and has worked previous Saints practices.
