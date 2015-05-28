Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five takeaways from Coach Sean Payton's press conference

Team will hold joint practices with Patriots

May 28, 2015 at 05:19 AM

Five takeaways from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton's press conference from Thursday, May 28:

  1. Payton confirmed that the Saints will hold some joint practices with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots before their preseason game on Aug. 22 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Payton said the team will not hold joint practices with the Houston Texans as had been previously reported.
  1. The team's new center Max Unger, was not at practice because his wife just had a baby. Rookie quarterback Garrett Grayson missed practice because he had to attend an event for rookies. Andrus Peat, the team's first first-round pick, couldn't participate because his college, Stanford, is on a quarters system.
  1. Payton said a big part of the OTAs - Thursday was the team's third workout of the week - is preparing mentally and getting ready for when pads go on during training camp.
  1. Payton said Dennis Allen, the team's senior defensive assistant, is sharp and a "real good teacher" and it was an easy decision to bring him in because he had worked with the Saints prior to being the head coach of the Oakland Raiders.
  1. Payton said he understands the reasons why the league moved back the distance for extra points for the coming season. After releasing Shayne Graham, Zach Hocker and Dustin Hopkins are competing for the job. Payton said the competition is wide open.
