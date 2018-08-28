Five New Orleans Saints included in ESPN's top 100 players ranking

After seeing what Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore did in his rookie season, the offenses of team's that passed on Lattimore in the 2017 draft have a right to be fearful. "I mean, I still have to pick some of those teams off. I (picked off) the Jets last year and the Bears. They passed on me. I have to get every team that passed on me. I have to get a pick that game," Lattimore told Nick Underhill of The Advocate. In his rookie season, the Ohio State product started in all 13 games games he played in and totaled 53 tackles (44 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, five interceptions for 85 yards and a team-high 18 passes defensed, leading all rookies in picks and tying for fifth in the league overall. After building a stacked rookie resume, Lattimore was selected as NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and as a member of the 2018 Pro Bowl.