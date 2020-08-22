Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Training Camp

Five great quotes from Saturday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton, Jared Cook and others met with the media

Aug 22, 2020 at 04:07 PM
New Orleans Saints

Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - Saturday, August 22

Photos from Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Saints Training Camp as the New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Saturday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Sheldon Rankins feeling good coming off of last season's injury:

"I think each day I feel a little bit more and more like myself. Even on the first day out there, like, I was doing things that kind of surprised myself sometimes just from the comfort level I was doing them at, the explosion level I was doing them at. Each day I am taking steps, but definitely starting to get into that old bag of, you know, who I used to be."

Coach Sean Payton on Jared Cook's comfort level in the offense:

"There are two things that come to mind for me with him. No. 1, I think for a player of his experience and his years in the league, I think he is in outstanding shape. He has very good stamina and I think that's served him well as a player. And then secondly clearly he has a real good grasp as to what we're doing and the confidence that that Drew (Brees) has with some of the details in the passing game and then also how he's handling the running game. He's been playing well."

Jared Cook talks his focus on improvement:

"Yeah. It's kind of picking up where we left off last year. Just (to) continue to get better, continue to build my rapport with Drew (Brees). It's a little different this year, being we didn't have OTAs. So, still working through quite a bit of stuff and then on top of that, our defense has a different look this year as well. They've been throwing a lot of kinks in and given us different looks. So it's getting used to that and just getting used to moving full speed with Drew (Brees) again."

Rookie Joe Bachie on receiving advice from Alvin Kamara:

"Yeah, AK is a very intelligent guy, very intelligent football player. And whenever you can get advice like that from someone who's been so successful and is so good on the field, so smart when he runs his routes and he just told me based on the wheel route, how to play a little better, how to get my eyes around. So you can make a play on the ball, be a play-maker and maybe get an interception or something. But, it was definitely a good teaching moment, a special moment for me."

Sheldon Rankins on how he has worked to improve his game:

"Yeah, so for me, it's all about like, I watch a ton of tape. I'm always trying to study, figure out what's going to work for me, what's worked for other guys, and if I can incorporate it into my game, and then also just looking at myself. I literally probably went back and watched myself from my rookie year, all the way to now. I've done a lot of self-study, done a lot of just critiquing myself and finding the better parts of myself throughout each year and trying to combine those and ultimately get back to being the player that I've always dreamt of being because I haven't hit that plateau yet."

Transcript: New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 22
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 22

Cook spoke with media on picking up where he left off last season Saturday at Saints Training Camp 2020
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) slides to the turf as he is pursued by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 22

Rankins spoke with media on getting back healthy Saturday at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints linebacker Joe Bachie training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 22
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints linebacker Joe Bachie training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 22

Bachie spoke with media on his rookie offseason Saturday at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 22
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 22

Payton spoke with media on Jared Cook's comfort level, Sheldon Rankins progress at Saints Training Camp 2020
Photos from Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Saints Training Camp as the New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.
news

Five great quotes from Friday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton, Alvin Kamara and others met with the media
Saints Photo Shoot 2020 All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints tight end Tommy Stevens training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 21

Stevens talks position change at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints Cornerback Marshon Lattimore training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 21
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Cornerback Marshon Lattimore training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 21

Lattimore spoke with the media about being focused on the details and challenging himself 
Alvin Kamara #41
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 21

Kamara spoke with the media on feeling good and his improvements moving into this season
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 21

Payton spoke with media on the team's progression Friday at Saints Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season during Training Camp practice on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
news

Five great quotes from Thursday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton, Pete Carmichael and players met with the media after practice
Transcript: New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Carmichael spoke with media about installing the offense under unusual circumstances due to COVID-19

