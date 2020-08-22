Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Training Camp

Five great quotes from Friday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton, Alvin Kamara and others met with the media

Aug 21, 2020 at 07:01 PM
New Orleans Saints

Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - Friday, August 21

Photos from Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Saints Training Camp as the New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Friday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore on the play of the secondary:

"The secondary group, man, we're rocking right now. Everybody knows their role and they're doing well. Everybody in the back end, the whole defense is looking amazing right now, but we can always get better and tweak up the little things, but right now we're doing good, we're competing and we're going after ball too so it's good."

Running back Alvin Kamara on the play of quarterback Jameis Winston:

"I like him. A great player, obviously. Like I said with Ty (Montgomery), this is going to come with repetition, getting accustomed to how we do things, playing behind that O-Line and the tempo in which we play. I think he's getting it. We are all out here grinding. It's hot. It's hard. Everybody makes mistakes, all of us make mistakes. I think it's just making mistakes and moving past them. I think he takes it (correction) well, takes the coaching well, he takes everything well, so he's been doing well."

Coach Sean Payton on the durability of Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis:

"That's an important trait in our league, availability of a player. Those guys both train hard. Obviously, there's a certain amount of innate skill set, flexibility, athleticism that they possess and yet they take great care of their bodies and it's hard to have a real good career if you are spending a lot of it In the training room, and I know that is not always a player's wish, or not always a player's fault. Some of that's good fortune. And yet with those two players, that stamina, the thing with both of them's on play number 58, 62 in the game, it is going to look similar to play number eight or 10. So they're in very good shape."

Rookie Tommy Stevens on his move to tight end:

"I guess I've never really, just been a tight end before. Obviously I've done some things as far as like, drill work and things like that. But just being a tight end right now, has been different for me, but (I'm) still doing some similar things I've done in the past. So, it's been fun. The speed of the game is fast. You know, I went from playing in the Big 10 (and) playing in the SEC. Obviously I've played a lot of these guys (that) have played in those types of conferences. So, speed has been fast, but it is not overwhelmingly fast. So far it's been fun. It's been a good time. Obviously there's a learning curve but, I'm having a good time so far."

Coach Sean Payton on how good the secondary can be:

"I think it will go hand in hand with how we play as a front. I think we have a chance to be a pretty good rush front and certainly that can benefit the secondary and they go together. So hopefully we look back at the end of the season and say that. I think that I'm encouraged with our depth there, leadership, football intelligence. We just have to keep working day by day, but hopefully we get to that point where week in and week out we're relying on not only the guys that are in the starting lineup, but we have versatility and some flexibility at positions."

