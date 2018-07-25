Entercom announces Zach Strief as New Orleans Saints play-by-play announcer for WWL

WWL released the statement below at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 25

Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, announced the appointment of Zach Strief to the role of play-by-play announcer on WWL (WWL-AM), the flagship station of the New Orleans Saints. Strief, who played offensive tackle for the Saints from 2006-2017, will join former teammate Deuce McAllister in the booth.

"When we set the criteria for the new 'Voice of the Saints' we were looking for someone who would make the professional play calls, as well as someone who has a deep connection to the team, the fans and our community," said Chris Wegmann, senior vice president and market manager, Entercom New Orleans. "Zach possesses all of those qualities, knows the game first-hand and is a fixture in the New Orleans community. We're very excited about adding him to the team."

"I'm thrilled about the opportunity and humbled by the faith WWL and the Saints have in me," added Strief. "I also want all Saints fans to know I will work tirelessly to bring you the best game day experience possible. Nobody will work harder to live up to the expectations of Saints fans."

With the move, Strief succeeds former play-by-play announcer Jim Henderson. In addition to calling Saints games, Zach will be a guest on "Sports Talk with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic," for special Saints Training Camp broadcasts, starting Thursday, July 26. "Sports Talk with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic" can be heard weekdays from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT on WWL.