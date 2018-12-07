 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees one of eight finalists for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner will be announced Super Bowl week

Dec 07, 2018 at 10:08 AM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Friday, Dec. 7.

According to an NFL press release, the award is presented to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. It was created in 2014 and named after Art Rooney Sr., former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The other finalists: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais, Campbell, Green Bay Packers cornerback Tremon Williams, San Francisco 49ers tackle Joe Staley and Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis.

From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner selected will be announced during the nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 2 on CBS. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

