Drew Brees named FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 9

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 9. The honor was announced Thursday, Nov. 8.
Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns in the Saints' 45-35 victory over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last Sunday.
It is the third time Brees has won the award this season. He also earned the honors in Weeks 3 and 5. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Atlanta's Matt Ryan were the other two quarterbacks up for the honor.
FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO in Brees' name through FedEx Cares.