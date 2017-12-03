Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees moves into second place on all-time completion list

Brees moves past Peyton Manning, trails just Brett Favre

Dec 03, 2017 at 09:52 AM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees moved into second place in all-time completions during the Saints' game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brees entered Sunday's game with 6,102 career completions and needed 24 completions to move ahead of Manning. Brett Favre holds the all-time mark of 6,300. Brees moved past Manning with a 32-yard completion to Michael Thomas in the fourth quarter.

Brees has hit other milestones this season such as becoming the fifth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 400 touchdowns with one team, and having the most touchdown passes (225) by one quarterback in a single stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wil Lutz experienced highs, lows as NFL kicker within minutes against Minnesota on Sunday

'I thought they were both in. I hit them both on the screws. The second one just moved a little more left'

news

Postgame quotes: Coach Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Wil Lutz, Tyrann Mathieu, Latavius Murray

Players met with the media following loss to Vikings

news

New Orleans Saints can't right their script against Minnesota in loss on Sunday

Two turnovers, 10 penalties for 102 yards hound Saints in 28-25 loss

news

Game recap: Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25 | 2022 NFL Week 4

Loss in London drops Saints to 1-3

news

Vikings at Saints Replay of Live Updates - October 2, 2022 - NFL Week 4

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media in London for their Week 4 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Uniform Watch: Saints vs Vikings | 2022 NFL Week 4

New Orleans to wear black helmets and color rush uniforms for Week 4 against Vikings

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Vikings | 2022 NFL Week 4

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2, 2022

news

Walks with Graff: New Orleans Saints in London edition

Todd Graffagnini explores London before the Saints take on the Vikings

news

Saints vs. Vikings Week 4 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The Minnesota Vikings lead the regular season series, having won 19 of 31 games against the New Orleans Saints since the teams first met on October 13, 1968 at Tulane Stadium.

news

A guide to an amazing weekend in London for New Orleans Saints fans

Saints will play the Vikings at Tottenham Stadium on Oct. 2

news

Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints loss to Carolina Panthers

Lost fumble, Carolina defensive touchdown set tone for New Orleans in loss to Panthers

news

Postgame quotes from Coach Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan and Chris Olave

Allen: 'we're going to have to regroup and we are going to have to play better'

Advertising