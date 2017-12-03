Drew Brees moves into second place on all-time completion list

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees moved into second place in all-time completions during the Saints' game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brees entered Sunday's game with 6,102 career completions and needed 24 completions to move ahead of Manning. Brett Favre holds the all-time mark of 6,300. Brees moved past Manning with a 32-yard completion to Michael Thomas in the fourth quarter.