Drew Brees moves into second place on all-time completion list

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees moved into second place in all-time completions during the Saints' game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Brees entered Sunday's game with 6,102 career completions and needed 24 completions to move ahead of Manning. Brett Favre holds the all-time mark of 6,300. Brees moved past Manning with a 32-yard completion to Michael Thomas in the fourth quarter.
Brees has hit other milestones this season such as becoming the fifth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 400 touchdowns with one team, and having the most touchdown passes (225) by one quarterback in a single stadium.