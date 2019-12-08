Drew Brees moves into second place in career touchdown passes with five vs. 49ers

With his fourth passing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 8, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees moved into second place all-time in passing touchdowns.

Brees moved out of a tie with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when he hit Michael Thomas on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 6:06 to play. He added a fifth, an 18-yarder to Tre'Quan Smith, that gave the Saints a late lead in an amazing game against the 49ers

Brees has 537 for his career, trailing only Peyton Manning, who threw for 539 touchdowns in his career. Brady had one TD pass Sunday and has 536 for his career.