Drew Brees moves into second place in career touchdown passes with five vs. 49ers

Brees has thrown 537 career TDs

Dec 08, 2019 at 04:03 PM

With his fourth passing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 8, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees moved into second place all-time in passing touchdowns.

Brees moved out of a tie with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when he hit Michael Thomas on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 6:06 to play. He added a fifth, an 18-yarder to Tre'Quan Smith, that gave the Saints a late lead in an amazing game against the 49ers

Brees has 537 for his career, trailing only Peyton Manning, who threw for 539 touchdowns in his career. Brady had one TD pass Sunday and has 536 for his career.

Brees' first touchdown vs. the 49ers was a 38-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook. He and Cook connected later in the first quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass. Brees found tight end Josh Hill off of a play-action pass for his third touchdown pass.

The NFL's all-time passing leader was 29 of 40 for 349 yards and a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

