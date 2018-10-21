Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees joins NFL's 500 touchdown club

Brees is fourth quarterback to throw for 500 touchdowns

Oct 21, 2018 at 04:21 PM

Baltimore - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined the NFL's 500 touchdown club Sunday when he connected with tight end Benjamin Watson on 1-yard touchdown pass Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Brees, in his 18th season, hit the milestone one week after becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader.

The other quarterbacks with 500 touchdown passes: Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and New England's Tom Brady (504).

You can see who caught each of Brees' touchdowns here.

