Drew Brees joins NFL's 500 touchdown club

Baltimore - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined the NFL's 500 touchdown club Sunday when he connected with tight end Benjamin Watson on 1-yard touchdown pass Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Brees, in his 18th season, hit the milestone one week after becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader.

The other quarterbacks with 500 touchdown passes: Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and New England's Tom Brady (504).