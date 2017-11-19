Drew Brees becomes fifth NFL QB with 400 touchdown passes with one team

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 400 touchdowns with one team. Brees threw two touchdown passes in Sunday's wild win over the Redskins to hit the mark.
His first touchdown Sunday was a three-yard pass to Josh Hill, the second an 18-yard pass to Alvin Kamara that forced overtime.
Brees was 29 of 41 for 385 yards and the two touchdowns.
Payton Manning, Brett Farve, Tom Brady, Dan Marino are the only other NFL quarterbacks to complete 400 touchdown passes with a single team.
Drew Brees Passing Statistics with New Orleans Saints
|Year
|Team
|G
|Att
|Comp
|Pct
|Att/G
|Yds
|Avg
|Yds/G
|TD
|TD%
|Int
|Int%
|Lng
|20+
|40+
|Sck
|SckY
|Rate
|2017
|New Orleans Saints
|10
|341
|244
|71.5
|33.3
|2,783
|8.0
|266.4
|15
|4.3
|5
|1.3
|54
|39
|7
|9
|56
|105.0
|2016
|New Orleans Saints
|16
|673
|471
|70.0
|42.1
|5,208
|7.7
|325.5
|37
|5.5
|15
|2.2
|98T
|70
|10
|27
|184
|101.7
|2015
|New Orleans Saints
|15
|627
|428
|68.3
|41.8
|4,870
|7.8
|324.7
|32
|5.1
|11
|1.8
|80T
|68
|13
|31
|235
|101.0
|2014
|New Orleans Saints
|16
|659
|456
|69.2
|41.2
|4,952
|7.5
|309.5
|33
|5.0
|17
|2.6
|69T
|52
|10
|29
|186
|97.0
|2013
|New Orleans Saints
|16
|650
|446
|68.6
|40.6
|5,162
|7.9
|322.6
|39
|6.0
|12
|1.8
|76T
|67
|15
|37
|244
|104.7
|2012
|New Orleans Saints
|16
|670
|422
|63.0
|41.9
|5,177
|7.7
|323.6
|43
|6.4
|19
|2.8
|80T
|66
|13
|26
|190
|96.3
|2011
|New Orleans Saints
|16
|657
|468
|71.2
|41.1
|5,476
|8.3
|342.2
|46
|7.0
|14
|2.1
|79T
|69
|11
|24
|158
|110.6
|2010
|New Orleans Saints
|16
|658
|448
|68.1
|41.1
|4,620
|7.0
|288.8
|33
|5.0
|22
|3.3
|80T
|47
|10
|25
|185
|90.9
|2009
|New Orleans Saints
|15
|514
|363
|70.6
|34.3
|4,388
|8.5
|292.5
|34
|6.6
|11
|2.1
|75T
|58
|11
|20
|135
|109.6
|2008
|New Orleans Saints
|16
|635
|413
|65.0
|39.7
|5,069
|8.0
|316.8
|34
|5.4
|17
|2.7
|84T
|66
|16
|13
|92
|96.2
|2007
|New Orleans Saints
|16
|652
|440
|67.5
|40.8
|4,423
|6.8
|276.4
|28
|4.3
|18
|2.8
|58
|47
|8
|16
|109
|89.4
|2006
|New Orleans Saints
|16
|554
|356
|64.3
|34.6
|4,418
|8.0
|276.1
|26
|4.7
|11
|2.0
|86T
|61
|18
|18
|105
|96.2