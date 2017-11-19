Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees becomes fifth NFL QB with 400 touchdown passes with one team

Brees hit the milestone against the Redskins

Nov 19, 2017 at 08:00 AM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 400 touchdowns with one team. Brees threw two touchdown passes in Sunday's wild win over the Redskins to hit the mark.

His first touchdown Sunday was a three-yard pass to Josh Hill, the second an 18-yard pass to Alvin Kamara that forced overtime.

Brees was 29 of 41 for 385 yards and the two touchdowns.

Payton Manning, Brett Farve, Tom Brady, Dan Marino are the only other NFL quarterbacks to complete 400 touchdown passes with a single team.

Drew Brees Passing Statistics with New Orleans Saints

YearTeamGAttCompPctAtt/GYdsAvgYds/GTDTD%IntInt%Lng20+40+SckSckYRate
2017New Orleans Saints1034124471.533.32,7838.0266.4154.351.354397956105.0
2016New Orleans Saints1667347170.042.15,2087.7325.5375.5152.298T701027184101.7
2015New Orleans Saints1562742868.341.84,8707.8324.7325.1111.880T681331235101.0
2014New Orleans Saints1665945669.241.24,9527.5309.5335.0172.669T52102918697.0
2013New Orleans Saints1665044668.640.65,1627.9322.6396.0121.876T671537244104.7
2012New Orleans Saints1667042263.041.95,1777.7323.6436.4192.880T66132619096.3
2011New Orleans Saints1665746871.241.15,4768.3342.2467.0142.179T691124158110.6
2010New Orleans Saints1665844868.141.14,6207.0288.8335.0223.380T47102518590.9
2009New Orleans Saints1551436370.634.34,3888.5292.5346.6112.175T581120135109.6
2008New Orleans Saints1663541365.039.75,0698.0316.8345.4172.784T6616139296.2
2007New Orleans Saints1665244067.540.84,4236.8276.4284.3182.8584781610989.4
2006New Orleans Saints1655435664.334.64,4188.0276.1264.7112.086T61181810596.2

