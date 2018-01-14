Divisional Playoff Postgame Quotes: Saints Players

Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan

Q: What was your reaction to the finish of this game?

A: We had them exactly where we wanted them. As a defensive end and player of my caliber, I should have been able to eradicate that play all together. Before that play call, there were a couple of plays that we had to not even make it into a game. It is something I'm going to have to reflect on for the next six months, whatever the offseason is.

Q: Marcus Williams had an incredible season and a turnover in this game and it ends that way.

A: I put that on myself and the D-line. I think we harassed [Case] Keenum. Had I been a half step faster and been able to get off the tight end and the tackle and completely take over that play, is something I put on myself.

Q: Was this the most heart breaking loss you've had in your career?

A: At the end of the day, we have to pay attention to the details and pay attention to everything we have put forth to accomplish this season. Clearly it sucks. It is going to be one of the most memorable losses I've ever had because this is the most recent loss. I wish we could say that we're going to learn and get better from this but clearly we have to wait a whole offseason. It's something that's going to grind at us. We have to go to sleep knowing that we put everything out onto the field and left it on the field. We had a hell of a second half up until that last series. It is something that I am going to keep on myself.

Q: What changed in the second half?

A: The Vikings had a phenomenal game plan. That first half we took a lot of their punches. It seemed like I could not get their run to come my way. As selfish as it sounds, I want them to run at me. I want to be able to affect the game. I want to be able to get into the backfield and harass the quarterback. The guy made great plays and extended plays and the wide receiving core is exactly who we thought they were. That is where our differential was going to be. It was going to be on me and the D-line. At the end of the day, we were one play short.

Q: Can you describe on that 61-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, the last play of the game, what you saw?

A: I saw a tackle bailing and a guard coming to help. Again, I should have been able to beat that. I should have been able to harass the quarterback enough to where he could not get the ball off, so I am going to put that on myself. You talk about our defense and how young they were. You talk about everything that we've accomplished this season. This is something that will stick in everybody's heads. This is something that will force us to grow. I am never going to laugh about it, but I hope to look back on this and say this is our growing moment.

Q: What do you tell to a young kid like Marcus [Williams]?

A: Everything that I did tell him.

Q: Do you mind telling us what you told him?

A: That is between me and him.

Q: Was there a special halftime message that got you guys back into it?

A: At the end of the day we had to be more physical. I think we matched them in physicality. We can dictate exactly what happened. We turned up another notch in that second half. We made as much noise as we could. We were one play shy, one half step too slow. I'm always going to put that on myself.

Q: Have you ever had a loss like this?