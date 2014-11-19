Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Deuce McAllister to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum before Ravens game

McAllister will be in the museum from 5:30 - 6:45 p.m.

Nov 19, 2014 at 03:00 AM

2014 Saints Hall of Fame Induction

Photos from the 2014 New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Induction. Photos by Micheal C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

Former New Orleans Saints star running back Deuce McAllister will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Monday, November 24 from 5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m., prior to the New Orleans Saints home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

McAllister played in 97 games for the Saints from 2001-2008 (eight seasons). He is the all-time leader in New Orleans Saints history in rushing with 1,429 carries for 6,096 yards and is the all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 49. McAllister is second all-time in Saints history in touchdowns with 55. He led the Saints in rushing in four different seasons. McAllister was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl participant in 2002 and 2003. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2012.

McAllister will be available for autographs and pictures.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open three hours prior to each home game and for 45 minutes following each home game for all persons holding game tickets, free of charge. The museum is open by appointment Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at a cost of $7 per person or $5 per group of 10 or more.

For more information on the museum or the luncheon, call (504) 471-2192 or e-mail saintshalloffame@aol.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

