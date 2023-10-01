Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is active for Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Carr sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in Sunday's loss to Packers

Oct 01, 2023 at 10:30 AM
CP-Derek-Carr-WK1-TEN-1920-091023
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is active for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. Carr was listed as questionable for the game following the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder that he suffered in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Cornerback Paulson Adebo
Safety Jordan Howden

Quarterback Jake Luton

Tight end Foster Moreau

Receiver A.T. Perry

Defensive end Kyle Phillips

Guard Cesar Ruiz

Buccaneers inactives:

Cornerback Jamel Dean

Linebacker SirVocea Dennis

Tight end Payne Durham

Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey

Cornerback Derrek Pitts

Tackle Brandon Walton

Linebacker Markees Watts

