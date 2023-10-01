New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is active for Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is active for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. Carr was listed as questionable for the game following the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder that he suffered in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Cornerback Paulson Adebo
Safety Jordan Howden
Quarterback Jake Luton
Tight end Foster Moreau
Receiver A.T. Perry
Defensive end Kyle Phillips
Guard Cesar Ruiz
Buccaneers inactives:
Cornerback Jamel Dean
Linebacker SirVocea Dennis
Tight end Payne Durham
Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey
Cornerback Derrek Pitts
Tackle Brandon Walton
Linebacker Markees Watts