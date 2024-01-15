2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: quarterback Derek Carr 

DEREK CARR 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr started all 17 games despite, at different parts of the season, suffering two concussions, a sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder and fractured ribs. Carr completed 375 of 548 passes (68.4 percent) for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He came on strong down the stretch, completing 114 of 154 passes (74 percent) for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns, with two interceptions, as the Saints won four of their final five games to raise their record to 9-8. It was the fourth-most touchdowns and second-fewest interceptions Carr has thrown in a season.
BEST GAME OF DEREK CARR'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
He saved his best for last. In the Saints' 48-17 victory over division rival Atlanta in the season finale, Carr completed 22 of 28 passes for 264 yards and a season high four touchdowns, which were distributed among three receivers.
BEST QUOTE OF DEREK CARR'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"It takes time, communicating together. You can absolutely see that if I were to respond a certain way, some people in our circle would be like, 'Whoa,' and some people would be like, 'Yeah, I like that.' And then you kind of see the body language and kind of feel that in the moment.
"For me, I've always tried my best to learn as much about each individual as I can – whether that's watching, talking to them, getting to figure out what makes them tick, what motivates them. Because what motivates them is a direct correlation to how I can talk to them, too, how I can push them and try and get the best out of people." – Carr
