Deonte Harris, Dwayne Washington activated from Covid-19 list

New Orleans Saints returner/receiver Deonte Harris and running back Dwayne Washington have been removed from the league's Reserve/Covid-19 list.
Practice squad members - offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, and defensive back KeiVarae Russell - were restored from the Covid list Friday.
The Saints (7-8) will play host to the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome as they fight to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. New Orleans had 22 players miss Monday night's loss to the Miami Dolphins because of Covid issues.
The players who returned earlier in the week:
Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian
Tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman
Offensive lineman James Carpenter and Jordan Mills
Linebackers Demario Davis , Kaden Elliss and Kwon Alexander
Defensive lineman Christian Ringo, Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes
Safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Jeff Heath
Special teams standout J.T. Gray
The players who were placed on the Covid-19 list this week: safety Marcus Williams, center Erik McCoy and kicker Wil Lutz. Lutz hasn't played this season because of an injury.