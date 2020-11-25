Saints at Broncos 2020 Week 12 Preview

Saints vs. Broncos | Week 12 Matchup
Following a dominating 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons for their eighth consecutive victory, the New Orleans Saints (8-2) will look to start a three-game road trip of on a winning note when they play at the Denver Broncos (4-6).
In looking to guarantee four consecutive winning seasons, New Orleans will face a stiff test in their attempt to do so. New Orleans has moved to first in the NFC Conference playoff race by playing sound football, spurred by a developing running game, an increasingly aggressive and opportunistic defense and overcoming adversity presented by injuries and absences by several key starters..
With 168 total rushing yards on Sunday and three touchdowns, New Orleans put up their most impressive performance of the season on the ground. QB Taysom Hill put up a standout performance in his first career start, completing 18-of-23 passes for 233 yards, while carrying ten times for a game-high 51 yards with two touchdowns for a 108.9 passer rating. WR Michael Thomas showed he is recovered from ankle and hamstring injuries to put up his most explosive performance of 2020, posting nine receptions for 104 yards. Thomas' 489 career receptions are the most by an NFL player through his first five seasons.
Defensively, New Orleans battered Atlanta QB Matt Ryan with eight sacks and interceptions by CB Janoris Jenkins S Marcus Williams. The first takeaway took place on the last play of the first quarter, giving New Orleans added momentum after they had just taken a 10-9 lead on a three-yard rushing touchdown by RB Alvin Kamara. Jenkins' fourth quarter pick extinguished all hopes for Atlanta, the 25th of his career since entering the NFL in 2012. Just as important though were the eight sacks, three by DE Cameron Jordan and two apiece by DE Trey Hendrickson and DT David Onyemata. With 21 sacks against Atlanta in his ten-year career, Jordan became the 12th NFL player to have 20 sacks against an opponent.
Dating back to their days coming out of the old AFL, the Broncos have been a team that the Saints have had difficulties in finding success against, trailing the all-time series 9-2. New Orleans' last win in the series took place in 1994, with five straight Broncos wins taking place in that time. Denver will be looking to build on a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, where the Broncos gained 189 yards on the ground.
Around The NFC South: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1), the Panthers (4-7) will travel to the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4).
Saints vs. Broncos | Week 12 Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2020 – 3:05 P.M. (CST)
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH – DENVER, CO
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) – Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: ESPN Radio – Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Ben Hartsock (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
Denver Broncos | Top Stats in Week 11
- Drew Lock: 18/30 for 270 and 1 INT
- Tim Patrick: 5 receptions for 119 yards
- Melvin Gordon: 15 carries for 84 yards and 2 TD
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 11
- Taysom Hill : 18/23 for 233 yards + 10 carries for 51 yards and 2 TD
- Alvin Kamara: 13 carries for 45 yards and 1 TD
- Michael Thomas 9 receptions for 104 yards
Denver Broncos | Week 11 Recap vs. Miami Dolphins
from denverbroncos.com
The Broncos held the Dolphins to 223 total yards and just three second-half points as Denver earned its second home win of the season and snapped a two-game skid.
Tagovailoa entered Sunday's game with a chance to become the first rookie quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger to win his first four starts. Instead, Head Coach Vic Fangio improved his record against rookie quarterbacks as a head coach or defensive coordinator to 18-8. Ryan Fitzpatrick nearly brought the Dolphins back after replacing Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, but Denver held on for the win.
Saints vs Broncos | Series History
The Broncos lead the series, 9-2, including five consecutive victories against New Orleans. The Saints will be looking for their first win against the Broncos since 1994, their current longest gap without a win against an opponent. The Saints' 42-0 victory over Denver in 1988 is the club's second-greatest margin of victory over an opponent in franchise history. New Orleans QB Bobby Hebert completed 20-of-23 passes in the contest, then a club record for completion percentage (87.0). In the 1994 season-ending 30-28 win at Mile High Stadium, WR Torrance Small hauled in six passes for 200 yards, the second-highest receiving yardage total in team record books.
Only four of the 10 games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less, the 1994, 2008 and 2016 thrillers, which were each decided by two points. The Saints are 1-5 in contests played in Denver.
Check out the Saints vs. Broncos action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Advertising
Saints vs Broncos | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Broncos
|Record
|8-2
|4-6
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|29.5 (5)
|20.6 (27)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.2 (8)
|26.7 (21)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|373.6 (12)
|346.5 (22)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|125.5 (9)
|114.8 (15)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|248.1 (14)
|231.7 (21)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|302.2 (3)
|346.3 (13)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|74.3 (1)
|121.5 (19t)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|227.9 (12)
|224.8 (10)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.3 (6)
|20.5 (12t)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.9 (5)
|9.0 (11)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+5 (7t)
|-13 (32)
|Penalties
|57
|56
|Penalty Yards
|677
|506
|Opp. Penalties
|46
|61
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|386
|594
Saints vs Broncos | Connections
Denver Head Coach Vic Fangio began his NFL career as the Saints' linebackers coach from 1986-94, during which time he coached the fames "Dome Patrol", featuring Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling, Sam Mills and Vaughan Johnson.
Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Curtis Johnson, Fangio and Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell served on the same Chicago Bears coaching staff in 2016. Johnson and Donatell also served on the same University of Idaho staff from 1987-88
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas won the 2014 College Football National Championship with Broncos tight end Nick Vannett. Thomas and Vannett also played with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the Buckeyes. Lattimore was also a teammate of Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones in Columbus and both are Cleveland natives.
Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi went to the Air Force Academy.
Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who served in the same position in Denver in 2011 when the Broncos advanced to the AFC Divisional round, served on the same staff with Donatell in Atlanta from 2004-05.
Saints Pass Rush Specialist Brian Young was tutored by Denver Defensive Line Coach Bill Kollar with the St. Louis Rams from 2001-03.
Saints defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow is the younger brother of Broncos guard Graham Glasgow with the two being college teammates at Michigan.
New Orleans CB Ken Crawley played at the University of Colorado from 2012-15.
Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian played for Denver from 2015- 17.
Denver wide receivers coach Zach Azzani tutored Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway as a freshman at the university of Tennessee when he served as passing game coordinator/wide receivers.
Saints running back Latavius Murray played with Broncos cornerback A.J. Buoye at the University of Central Florida.
Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and linebacker Alex Anzalone played with Denver strong safety Duke Dawson and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland at the University of Florida.
New Orleans wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders played for the Broncos from 2014-09 and was a member of their Super Bowl 50 Championship team.
Saints offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and Broncos safety Trey Marshall were teammates at Florida State.
New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Denver assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper served on the same coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18.
Broncos Outside Linebackers Coach John Pagano served as a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech in 1994, the University of Mississippi in 1995 and as a defensive assistant with the Saints from 1996-97.
New Orleans Director of Player Development Fred McAfee was tutored by Denver Quarterbacks Coach Mike Shula in Tampa Bay in 1999 when Shula was offensive coordinator.
New Orleans Offensive Lineman Ethan Greenidge and Denver inside linebacker Austin Calitro were college teammates at Villanova.
Denver linebacker Anthony Chickillo spent 2020 training camp with the Saints and also had a practice squad stint in New Orleans.
New Orleans center/guard Cesar Ruiz played with Denver wide receiver K.J. Hamler at IMG Academy.
Broncos cornerback Kevin Tolliver is a Marrero native who played at LSU.
Saints vs Broncos | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 42 points, Saints won 42-0 on 11/20/88 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Broncos' Largest Margin of Victory: 25 points, Broncos won 31-6 on 11/22/70 at Tulane Stadium.
Current Series Streak: Broncos won past five, 12/3/00-
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Two games, 11/20/88-12/24/94
Broncos' Longest Win Streak: Five games, 12/3/00-
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 42 points, Saints won 42-0 on 11/20/88 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Points by Broncos in a Game: 38 points, Broncos won 38-23 on 12/3/00 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 61 points, Broncos won 38-23 on 12/3/00 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Three points, Broncos won 10-3 on 11/4/79 at Mile High Stadium.
Fewest Points by Broncos in a Game: 0 points, Saints won 42-0 on 11/20/88 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 13 points, Broncos won 10-3 on 11/4/79 at Mile High Stadium.