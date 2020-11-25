Saints at Broncos 2020 Week 12 Preview

Saints vs. Broncos | Week 12 Matchup

Following a dominating 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons for their eighth consecutive victory, the New Orleans Saints (8-2) will look to start a three-game road trip of on a winning note when they play at the Denver Broncos (4-6).

In looking to guarantee four consecutive winning seasons, New Orleans will face a stiff test in their attempt to do so. New Orleans has moved to first in the NFC Conference playoff race by playing sound football, spurred by a developing running game, an increasingly aggressive and opportunistic defense and overcoming adversity presented by injuries and absences by several key starters..

With 168 total rushing yards on Sunday and three touchdowns, New Orleans put up their most impressive performance of the season on the ground. QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ put up a standout performance in his first career start, completing 18-of-23 passes for 233 yards, while carrying ten times for a game-high 51 yards with two touchdowns for a 108.9 passer rating. WR ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ showed he is recovered from ankle and hamstring injuries to put up his most explosive performance of 2020, posting nine receptions for 104 yards. Thomas' 489 career receptions are the most by an NFL player through his first five seasons.

Defensively, New Orleans battered Atlanta QB Matt Ryan with eight sacks and interceptions by CB ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿ S ﻿Marcus Williams﻿. The first takeaway took place on the last play of the first quarter, giving New Orleans added momentum after they had just taken a 10-9 lead on a three-yard rushing touchdown by RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿. Jenkins' fourth quarter pick extinguished all hopes for Atlanta, the 25th of his career since entering the NFL in 2012. Just as important though were the eight sacks, three by DE ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ and two apiece by DE ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ and DT ﻿David Onyemata﻿. With 21 sacks against Atlanta in his ten-year career, Jordan became the 12th NFL player to have 20 sacks against an opponent.

Dating back to their days coming out of the old AFL, the Broncos have been a team that the Saints have had difficulties in finding success against, trailing the all-time series 9-2. New Orleans' last win in the series took place in 1994, with five straight Broncos wins taking place in that time. Denver will be looking to build on a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, where the Broncos gained 189 yards on the ground.