Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy

The three-part docuseries and subsequent full-length documentary debuts Dec. 18 and follows the launch of Davis’ Devoted Dreamers Academy

Dec 12, 2022 at 10:28 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Demario-Davis-devoted-dreamers-event-060322-0009
Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis' Demoted Dreamers Foundation hosted a luncheon on Friday, June 3, 2022 that included talks from both Demario and Saints legend Drew Brees.

NFL Media will debut a three-part docuseries featuring New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker, Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Academy, an after-school program launching January 2023 designed to serve New Orleans youth through sports, academics and mentorship. The announcement comes following Davis' being named the Saints 2022 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The series will air exclusively on NFL.com and Fast Channels (Pluto, Tubi, Peacock), beginning Sunday, Dec. 18 with the inaugural two episodes airing in December during Inspire Change Weeks 15 and 16. Episode three will debut on February 26, 2023.

"Every part of the work my wife, Tamela, and I have done since founding the Devoted Dreamers Foundation has been building towards our goal of starting the Devoted Dreamers Academy, a new program model that leverages sport as an educational opportunity," said Davis. "When young people have access to education, mentorship, opportunity, and exposure, they are unstoppable. I hope that through the Devoted Dreamers Academy, we can help shift the paradigm of what's possible for our students, contributing to a brighter future for the city of New Orleans."

Education is a core pillar of Inspire Change, the NFL's social justice initiative, which showcases the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the League to create positive change in communities across the country and ensure that equal opportunity becomes a reality for all.

A talented athlete who excelled in school, Davis had a difficult childhood influenced by drugs, alcohol, gangs, violence and eventually jail. In 2008, while a student-athlete at Arkansas State University, Davis found a new calling through his faith which inspired him to transform his life – and ultimately to mentor and guide others the same way he was aided. Following his rookie NFL season, Davis and his wife Tamela founded the Devoted Dreamers Foundation in 2013 to further that mission with the goal of equipping the next generation of leaders with the tools to be successful, spiritually, mentally, and physically.

Photos: Demario Davis & Michael Thomas at the Devoted Dreamers 7v7 team tryouts

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was on hand for the Devoted Dreamers 7v7 team tryouts. With an assist from his teammate, wide receiver Michael Thomas, Davis and his coaches put young athletes through a series of drills at the indoor practice facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Demario70n7Tryouts01
1 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts02
2 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts03
3 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts04
4 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts39
5 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts05
6 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts06
7 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts07
8 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts08
9 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts09
10 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts10
11 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts11
12 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts12
13 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts13
14 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts14
15 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts15
16 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts16
17 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts17
18 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts18
19 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts19
20 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts20
21 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts21
22 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts22
23 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts23
24 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts24
25 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts25
26 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts26
27 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts27
28 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts28
29 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts29
30 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts30
31 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts31
32 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts32
33 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts33
34 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts34
35 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts35
36 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts36
37 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts37
38 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Demario70n7Tryouts38
39 / 39
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"NFL Media's Entertainment & Initiatives team is honored and excited to share Demario's impactful life story and his journey to opening Devoted Dreamers Academy," said NFL Media Head of Content, Entertainment & Initiatives Shayna Hayes, also an executive producer in the series. "This is exactly the type of 'helmets-off' storytelling that brings to life the important work so many of our players do in their communities in partnership with the League through our Inspire Change initiative."

With a focus on education and mentorship, founding a school was always part of Davis' long-term plan to inspire change in the community. Devoted Dreamers Academy will start in New Orleans, with the goal of providing scholarship opportunities. This limited series will follow the process of opening the school and shadow three students as they work to become part of the inaugural class. The Devoted Dreamers Academy will launch an after-school program in January 2023.

"Demario's commitment to education and mentorship in is an inspiration to all of us at the NFL," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. "We're thrilled to highlight the work he's doing to in New Orleans and beyond through this docuseries."

Since 2017, the NFL family has provided more than $244 million in grants have been awarded to social justice nonprofit organizations as part of Inspire Change, including over 1,800 Inspire Change matching grants awarded to current and former NFL players who are doing philanthropic work to ensure that access to opportunity is a reality for all and to create progress across four key areas: education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

The series is executive produced by Demario Davis, Shayna Hayes and Angela Ellis with Tine Fields acting as producer.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Khai Harley to participate in December's NFL Front Office Accelerator program

Ownership and club executives to network with 32 diverse general manager candidates in an effort to continue to increase executive diversity

news

A statement from the New Orleans Saints

'The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening'

news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year

news

NFL announces Week 15 date and time for New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Game will be on December 18 at noon at the Caesars Superdome

news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize Army Sergeant Trey Leo Horne, as part of Honorary Captain Program

Saints players will pay tribute to SGT. Horne by wearing his initials on their helmets in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams

news

New Orleans Saints to wear throwback uniforms for Week 11 home game against Los Angeles Rams

Uniforms previously worn to commemorate the Saints 5th anniversary season

news

New Orleans Saints team up with Rouses Markets to tackle hunger across the Gulf South region

Various Rouses Markets locations will collect donations to provide to food pantries throughout the region

news

Statement from New Orleans Saints on passing of Adam Zimmer

Zimmer was a Saints assistant coach from 2006-2009

news

Fred McAfee to enjoy more thrills with Saints Hall of Fame induction

McAfee was great special teams player for Saints

news

Saints 33rd annual Hall of Fame induction luncheon honors Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson and Kevin Mangum

New Orleans kicked off its alumni weekend with ceremony

news

New Orleans Saints production team nominated for two Emmy awards

Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on December 10, 2022

Advertising