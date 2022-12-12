NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy

NFL Media will debut a three-part docuseries featuring New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker, Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Academy, an after-school program launching January 2023 designed to serve New Orleans youth through sports, academics and mentorship. The announcement comes following Davis' being named the Saints 2022 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The series will air exclusively on NFL.com and Fast Channels (Pluto, Tubi, Peacock), beginning Sunday, Dec. 18 with the inaugural two episodes airing in December during Inspire Change Weeks 15 and 16. Episode three will debut on February 26, 2023.

"Every part of the work my wife, Tamela, and I have done since founding the Devoted Dreamers Foundation has been building towards our goal of starting the Devoted Dreamers Academy, a new program model that leverages sport as an educational opportunity," said Davis. "When young people have access to education, mentorship, opportunity, and exposure, they are unstoppable. I hope that through the Devoted Dreamers Academy, we can help shift the paradigm of what's possible for our students, contributing to a brighter future for the city of New Orleans."

Education is a core pillar of Inspire Change, the NFL's social justice initiative, which showcases the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the League to create positive change in communities across the country and ensure that equal opportunity becomes a reality for all.