New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive tackle David Onyemata

David Onyemata 2022 season analysis:

In 17 games, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata set a career high in games played and had his best season since 2020. He tallied 36 total tackles, 18 of which were credited as solo tackles. He also added five sacks and one pass defended to those statistics. Onyemata was one of the most consistent players on the defensive side of the ball, both in terms of production on the field and availability for games.