New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive tackle David Onyemata

Onyemata posted his best season since 2020

Jan 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Justin Vlosich
David Onyemata 2022 season analysis:

In 17 games, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata set a career high in games played and had his best season since 2020. He tallied 36 total tackles, 18 of which were credited as solo tackles. He also added five sacks and one pass defended to those statistics. Onyemata was one of the most consistent players on the defensive side of the ball, both in terms of production on the field and availability for games.

Best game of David Onyemata's 2022 season:

In the Saints' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Onyemata was all over the field. He finished with three tackles and a sack. Although his highest tackle total was against the Rams with five, he was unable to reach the quarterback.

Best quote from David Onyemata's 2022 season:

"Just being happy for the guy making the play, just keep it going and stack the numbers, and just go out there and execute." -David Onyemata on stacking multiple games in a row with sacks.

Photos: David Onyemata | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata in action throughout the 2022 season.

