Chuck Commiskey to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Thursday

Aug 29, 2017 at 01:54 AM

Former New Orleans Saints guard Chuck Commiskey will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum Thursday from 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m., prior to the Saints home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Commiskey will be available for autographs and pictures.

Commiskey played in 34 games for the Saints from 1986-88 and was part of the first-ever winning season in franchise history in 1987.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open for two hours prior to each New Orleans Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each home game. The museum is free of charge on game days to all holding tickets to the game.

The museum is available for viewing by appointment weekdays between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at a cost of $7 per adult, $5 for seniors, military, children under 12 and groups of 10. For more information, visit www.saintshalloffame.com, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or call (504) 471-2192.

