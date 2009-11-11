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Chevron/Saints Energy Efficiency Program In High Gear

Nov 11, 2009 at 11:30 AM
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    <span style="">                 <span style="">CHEVRON/SAINTS ENERGY EFFICIENCY SCHOOL PROGRAM:</span>

Several Saints players have made appearances to local elementary schools promoting the Chevron/Saints Energy Efficiency School Program over the past few weeks. The basis of the Energy Efficiency visits is to promote the importance of earning a good education and to provide students with tips on what they can do on a daily basis to help better the environment by conserving energy.

The series of visits began at Drew Elementary School in the 9th Ward where Punter Thomas Morstead and Tight End Darnell Dinkins delivered the program's message, targeting the 3rd-5th grade students. A following visit was made by a trio of Saints defensive backs at Gregory Elementary School in Gentilly including Safety Usama Young and Cornerbacks Tracy Porter and Malcolm Jenkins where the players also challenged students to use up some of their own energy by going outside and engaging in physical activity and spend less time playing video games while leaving them paused for long periods of time. The most recent visit was headed by Guard, Tim Duckworth at Fannie C. Williams Elementary School in New Orleans East. Here, Duckworth spoke heavily about the educational aspect of the program, but hoped the students would help their parents save on their utility bills by not watching so much television and remembering to turn off lights when they leave a room.

Each of the school visits concluded with a Q & A session where the students were able to ask the players random questions. There was also a Saints trivia session, where some students were lucky enough to receive autographs on Saints t-shirts by the attending players for providing the correct answers.

Chevron's Public Affairs Representative, Qi Wilson Wiggins, attended each school visit as well sharing additional tips that both the students and school administrators can use to help conserve energy. According to their research, by replacing one regular light bulb with a compact fluorescent (CFL or squiggly light bulb), you can save enough energy to recharge a laptop computer more than 1,000 times, or read almost 6,400 e-mails.

For more helpful tips on how to save energy and help better our environment, click http://www.energyhog.org/pdf/HogBustingHandbook.pdf or visit www.energyhog.com.

To view photos from the Chevron/Saints Energy Efficiency School Visits, click here.

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JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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