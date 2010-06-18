Charles Fazzino Artwork Available to Suiteholders and Partners

The New Orleans Saints Team Shop now is making one-of-a-kind Charles Fazzino Saints helmets and prints commemerating the club's Super Bowl XLIV Championship available to Saints suiteholders and valued partners.
Fazzino, one of the most popular and highly-collected pop artists of all time during his more than thirty years as a pop artist, he has inserted his unique, detailed, vibrant and three-dimensional style of artwork into Super Bowl XLIV prints and New Orleans Saints mini-helmets. The work incorporates both the club's logos as well as various scenes from their most memorable day in franchise history that occurred on February 7.
These items can be viewed and purchased at the team shop online by clicking here