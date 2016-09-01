Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome Entertainment for Saints-Ravens game on Thursday

Champions Square will open at 3:55 p.m., gates at 4:55 p.m.

Sep 01, 2016 at 04:30 AM

Fan Photos Saints v. Steelers Aug. 26, 2016

Saints fans enjoy the first home preseason game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 26, 2016.

The Saints will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. To assist fans in preparing for the game, SMG is pleased to provide the following information about Champions Square and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Champions Square will open at 3:55 p.m., along with club XLIV and Opening Act. All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome open at 4:55 p.m., with the exception of Gate A Ground Level, which opens to Suite and ADA patrons at 3:55 p.m.

New this season, entry into club XLIV in Champions Square is now free and open to the public! club XLIV allows fans the opportunity to get in on the action while beating the Louisiana heat. club XLIV is an air-conditioned lounge featuring high-end furnishings, flat screen televisions and a premium bar. It is conveniently located next to the stage in Champions Square, just steps away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This season, the Girod St. entrance to club XLIV will now be open, offering fans a shortcut to club XLIV and Champions Square. The first 100 guests through the club XLIV doors at the Girod St. entrance will receive a complimentary koozie! club XLIV is open three hours before every Saints home game and closes at kickoff. For more information about club XLIV on game days, CLICK HERE

Additionally, Opening Act will once again be open for fans during Champions Square pregames. Opening Act is an indoor sports bar adjacent to the Square. The venue is free and open to the public and offers over 30 HDTVs for patrons who want to pregame in an exciting, climate controlled environment. On top of great food for purchase like BBQ Root Beer Chicken Nachos and Jambalaya, it's a great spot to have a drink, watch NFL pregame shows and the Saints game.

Fans can also expect tasty food and beverage offerings available for purchase throughout the Square, including popular food trucks Dirty Dishes, Mr. Choo and Centerplate's Streetcar Eats.

Live entertainment will also return to Champions Square to get fans ready to cheer on the Saints. This week, D Play will excite fans with musical entertainment on the Champions Square stage.

Fans can also meet former New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas for autographs and photos in the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Admission to the newly renovated Saints Hall of Fame Museum on game day is free to all holding game tickets. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and opens two hours prior to each Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each Saints game.

Patrons should allow for extra time to enter the stadium due to the NFL's security measures. Security at all entrances for both the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Champions Square will include metal-detecting wands, and the NFL's clear bag policy will be enforced. Bags are restricted to one clear vinyl/plastic bag (12" x 12" x 6") per person, and one small clutch purse (6.5" x 4.5" maximum size). The small clutch can be taken in with the larger clear plastic bag, or separately.

For more information, please visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's Saints vs. Ravens event page or visit the Champions Square website.

SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT

THEME: NFL Kickoff and Back to Football

GATE GIVEAWAY:Rally Towels

PREGAME ENTERTAINMENT:Saintsations

SAINTS FLAG UNFURL:Season Ticket Holders

AMERICAN FLAG UNFURL:Whitney Bank and First Responders

NATIONAL ANTHEM:New Orleans Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band

COLOR GUARD:New Orleans Fire Department

HALFTIME:Coca-Cola Cash Catch and Alcorn State University Marching Band

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

