Carolina Panthers lead New Orleans Saints 17-0 at halftime

Missing eight member of their coaching staff and eight key defenders, the New Orleans Saints trailed the Carolina Panthers 17-0 at halftime Sunday, Sept. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Panthers scored on a 20-yard pass from quarterback Sam Darnold to Brandon Zylstra on their first possession, added a 20-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez in the second quarter and closed out the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers dominated the first quarter, out-gaining the Saints 159-15 with eight first downs to the Saints' one and finished the half with 274 yards to the Saints' 65. Carolina (1-0) dominated time of possession 20:55 to 9:05 and ended the half with 15 first downs while the Saints (1-0) had just three.

﻿Jameis Winston﻿, making his second start as Saints quarterback, was 8 of 13 for 77 yards with one interception and was sacked twice. Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ had four yards on two carries and caught three passes for 17 yards. Darnold had a strong half, going 16 of 20 for 216 yards with two touchdowns.

Penalties were an issue for the Saints as they were called for six for 55 yards.