Cam Jordan named first team All-Pro by Associated Press

Alvin Kamara earns second-team honors at Flex position

Jan 05, 2018 at 03:00 AM

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has been named first team All-Pro by The Associated Press for the first time in his career. The All-Pro teams were announced Friday morning by the news agency.

Jordan has stood out defensively this year on the stat boards, ranking No. 4 in the league in sacks with 13, a career high for the defensive end, while leading the renaissance of the Saints defense. Jordan received 25 votes in the edge rusher position, sharing the starting spot with Calais Campbell of the Jaguars.

TacklesSacksPDefIntTDsFFTD
6213121121

Earlier this season Jordan was named to his third Pro Bowl team. The seven-year veteran has won several awards this year including being selected as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in November and to the Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team. He is also the Saints Man of the Year nominee.

The last Saints player to make first-team All-Pro was Jimmy Graham in 2013.

Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara was second in voting in the Flex category with nine votes, meaning he earned second team honors.

Rookie Ryan Ramczyk received one vote at right tackle, Andrus Peat received one vote at left guard, Larry Warford received one vote at right guard, Max Unger received one vote at center, rookie Marshon Lattimore received six votes at cornerback. Kamara also received one vote as a kick returner.

