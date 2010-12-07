Brees And Ivory Nominated For Weekly Awards

Following the club's dramatic come-from-behind 34-30 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and RB Chris Ivory are up for a pair of the league's weekly awards.

Brees has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award. The signal caller posted a season-high 120.3 passer rating, completing 24 of 29 passes (82.8 percent) for 313 yards with two touchdowns, including his game-winning three-yard scoring throw to WR Marques Colston with 31 seconds remaining. In the contest, Brees became the club's all-time leader in passing yardage.

Ivory has been nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors. Ivory carried 15 times for 117yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long 55-yard score in the win. Ivory is the first Saint to rush for 100 yards in multiple games in a season since Deuce McAllister in 2006. He's the first Saints rookie in club history to run for five touchdowns in a three-game period.

