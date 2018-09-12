Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Blockparty partners with the New Orleans Saints to deliver premium hospitality offerings

Sep 12, 2018 at 03:03 PM
Blockparty, a fan-focused hospitality and entertainment company announced today it has entered into an exclusive agreement to become the official tailgate and hospitality partner of the New Orleans Saints, marking the first NFL team to partner with the company.

Beginning this fall, Blockparty will offer a limited three game release of pre-game hospitality options to Saints fans and visiting teams at Benson Tower in Champions Square. The space is an indoor/outdoor area with air conditioning/heating, restrooms, a furnished patio, interior dining space, and multiple bars overlooking the Champion's Square fan zone and concert stage. Reserved tables, individual passes, and private parties will be available for purchase and will include added amenities such as tailgate games, tailgate attendants, local Louisiana cuisine, and an open bar. Parking will be included with a limited number of spaces in Champions Garage.

"We have been thoroughly impressed with Blockparty's premium services in the college football industry and we are thrilled to be the first to bring their services to the NFL," said Michael Stanfield, New Orleans Saints Senior Vice President of Sales. "Blockparty's premium offerings are sure to elevate the pregame experience at Champions Square and we can't wait to offer this opportunity to our fans."

"We are honored to be making our entrance into the NFL with a team as established as the New Orleans Saints," commented Blockparty CEO, Adam Ward. "Given our current partnership with LSU, The Saints are a natural fit for us. This partnership allows Blockparty to showcase our offerings in an amazing gameday atmosphere and we are thrilled to become a part of the Saints culture."

Blockparty tailgate packages will be available for purchase by email at saints@blockpartypresents.com and via phone at (972) 768-1627.

About Blockparty
Blockparty is a full-service fan experience firm providing the highest level of management expertise in sports and entertainment hospitality. By combining fully integrated partnership services with turnkey hospitality solutions and 5-star customer service, the Blockparty team creates the ultimate fan experience. Blockparty is an official partner of multiple college football programs, several professional teams, and the world's largest music promoter, Live Nation Entertainment.

For more information visit: https://blockpartypresents.com/saints

