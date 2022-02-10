Punter Blake Gillikin was a bright spot on Saints special teams unit | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints P Blake Gillikin's best game of the 2021 season:

Gillikin's best game came in Week 5 against Washington where he had five punts for an average of 53 yards and a long of 60. Of his five punts, three were downed inside of the 20, and none of them were touchbacks. This performance is one of the main reasons he was able to claim the title of NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October.