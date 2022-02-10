Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Punter Blake Gillikin was a bright spot on Saints special teams unit | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Gillikin was awarded NFC Special Teams player of the Month in October

Feb 10, 2022 at 09:47 AM
New Orleans Saints
Alex Brandon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin 2021 season analysis:

Punter Blake Gillikin was a bright spot for the New Orleans Saints special teams unit throughout the 2021 season, even winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October. The rookie punter played all 17 games for the Saints, punting 83 times for an average of 47.7 yards and a long of 63. He punted a total of 3,956 yards and had only four touchbacks. He also had 29 punts downed inside of the 20-yard line.

New Orleans Saints P Blake Gillikin's best game of the 2021 season:

Gillikin's best game came in Week 5 against Washington where he had five punts for an average of 53 yards and a long of 60. Of his five punts, three were downed inside of the 20, and none of them were touchbacks. This performance is one of the main reasons he was able to claim the title of NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October.

New Orleans Saints P Blake Gillikin's best quote from the 2021 season:

"I mean, it feels good. I think it's, I was talking to guys in our room. It's a collective award. It's not just what I do. It's what our whole punt team does, whole special teams. Back in college, James Franklin (Penn State Head coach) always told us that with team success comes individual recognition. And that's kind of what this is. So, just really thankful to have the best two gunners in the league, the best snapper in the league, great punt protection, great coverage. That's really what this is. It feels good, but for everybody." Blake Gillikin

2021 Saints Season Photos: Blake Gillikin

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin in action during the 2021 NFL season.

1 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
3 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
5 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
9 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
14 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
19 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
22 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
24 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
