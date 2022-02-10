Punter Blake Gillikin was a bright spot on Saints special teams unit | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin 2021 season analysis:
Punter Blake Gillikin was a bright spot for the New Orleans Saints special teams unit throughout the 2021 season, even winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October. The rookie punter played all 17 games for the Saints, punting 83 times for an average of 47.7 yards and a long of 63. He punted a total of 3,956 yards and had only four touchbacks. He also had 29 punts downed inside of the 20-yard line.
New Orleans Saints P Blake Gillikin's best game of the 2021 season:
Gillikin's best game came in Week 5 against Washington where he had five punts for an average of 53 yards and a long of 60. Of his five punts, three were downed inside of the 20, and none of them were touchbacks. This performance is one of the main reasons he was able to claim the title of NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October.
New Orleans Saints P Blake Gillikin's best quote from the 2021 season:
"I mean, it feels good. I think it's, I was talking to guys in our room. It's a collective award. It's not just what I do. It's what our whole punt team does, whole special teams. Back in college, James Franklin (Penn State Head coach) always told us that with team success comes individual recognition. And that's kind of what this is. So, just really thankful to have the best two gunners in the league, the best snapper in the league, great punt protection, great coverage. That's really what this is. It feels good, but for everybody." Blake Gillikin
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin in action during the 2021 NFL season.