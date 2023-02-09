New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Punter Blake Gillikin

Blake Gillikin 2022 season analysis:
New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin punted 77 times during the 2022 season for an average of 46.4 yards per punt – his longest went 68 yards. If preseason counted, Gillikin had an 81-yard bomb in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. During the regular season, the third-year pro downed 32 punts inside-the-20-yard line. Gillikin held for all field goals and extra-point attempts.
Best game of Blake Gillikin's 2022 season:
Gillikin played a big role in the Saints 20-10 win over the Eagles in Week 17. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound punter pinned five punts inside-the-20, three of which were within the 10. His final punt put the Eagles deep in their own territory and set up the game-sealing pick-6.
Best quote from Blake Gillikin's 2022 season:
"There's no quit in this team, that's kind of the identity of us, this organization. Turning it around like we have the last three weeks has been really big… You always go through growing pains when you change a coach that's been here for 15, 16 years and I think we're starting to show the kind of team we can be next year."
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin in action throughout the 2022 season.