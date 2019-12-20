Behind Enemy Lines: What the Tennessee Titans are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 16

Game Details
The New Orleans Saints (11-3) return to the road for the first of two consecutive contests away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when they play the Tennessee Titans (8-6) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT. The Saints and Titans, who were the Houston Oilers from 1960-96 have met 14 times with New Orleans has posted a 5-8-1 record all-time against the club. Seven of the outcomes in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.
Head coach Mike Vrabel on the challenge of defending multiple Saints personnel packages:
"I think you spend so much time trying to figure out what the exact personnel group is and what you want to be and then you are late and they operate so efficiently in and out of the huddle. The way Drew commands the huddle and operates then you're behind, you're scrambling. You've just got to get a call in and get ready and get adjusted."
Head coach Mike Vrabel on Saints rookieDeonte Harris :
"Very fearless. They've got a very good special teams group. They've blocked punts. They have returned kicks for touchdowns, and Harris is explosive and he's tough, and he is physical. That is a pretty good quality to have as far as (a) returner. Like I said, they have a lot of great special teams players, (J.T.) Gray, (Justin) Hardee, (Taysom) Hill and obviously (Dwayne) Washington because of blocked punts and their gunners are excellent. With the kickers, Pro Bowl kicker (Wil Lutz), (and they are) obviously a great punting team as well."
Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro on Drew Brees:
"In my opinion, he's the best quarterback that has ever played this game. From what I've seen, the way he approaches the game - not just on the field. Just for me as a young player watching him prepare and work, no stone is not going to be turned. All those videos that you see of him mentally going through the whole game - it's all real. I remember him having a certain training table on certain days that he had to get treatment at just because he's military surgical. I remember him getting in the cold tub up to his neck and just sitting there. I have a lot of respect for him and it is going to be joy to play against him."
Titans cornerback Logan Ryan on how to win the turnover battle:
"We're +6/+7 on the year - I know we're pretty good. Keep punching at the ball. He (Drew) doesn't throw a lot of interceptions. This is a timing offense - precision and timing and accuracy, that's Drew Brees. That's their offense. We have to disrupt their timing by hitting the receivers, hitting Drew Brees, getting to the middle of the pocket - much like we did Brady a year ago. They are efficient as ever - we just have to make it disruptive. We have to understand they are Hall of Famers. They are going to have some success out there and we just have to limit that."
Statistical Comparison
|Saints
|Titans
|Record
|11-3
|8-6
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|27.0 (5t)
|24.2 (11)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.6 (14)
|19.9 (8)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|373.3 (9)
|352.9 (15t)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|108.6 (16)
|130.6 (8)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|264.6 (7)
|222.3 (20)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|328.8 (10)
|362.4 (19)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|90.8 (4)
|104.4 (13)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|238.0 (17)
|258.1 (25)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.3 (14)
|21.1 (23)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|9.6 (4)
|7.2 (14)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+11 (3t)
|+6 (9)
|Penalties
|106
|88
|Penalty Yards
|922
|839
|Opp. Penalties
|81
|109
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|603
|920
