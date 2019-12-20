Behind Enemy Lines: What the Tennessee Titans are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 16

Indianapolis Colts quotes

Head coach Mike Vrabel on the challenge of defending multiple Saints personnel packages:

"I think you spend so much time trying to figure out what the exact personnel group is and what you want to be and then you are late and they operate so efficiently in and out of the huddle. The way Drew commands the huddle and operates then you're behind, you're scrambling. You've just got to get a call in and get ready and get adjusted."

Head coach Mike Vrabel on Saints rookieDeonte Harris :

"Very fearless. They've got a very good special teams group. They've blocked punts. They have returned kicks for touchdowns, and Harris is explosive and he's tough, and he is physical. That is a pretty good quality to have as far as (a) returner. Like I said, they have a lot of great special teams players, (J.T.) Gray, (Justin) Hardee, (Taysom) Hill and obviously (Dwayne) Washington because of blocked punts and their gunners are excellent. With the kickers, Pro Bowl kicker (Wil Lutz), (and they are) obviously a great punting team as well."

Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro on Drew Brees:

"In my opinion, he's the best quarterback that has ever played this game. From what I've seen, the way he approaches the game - not just on the field. Just for me as a young player watching him prepare and work, no stone is not going to be turned. All those videos that you see of him mentally going through the whole game - it's all real. I remember him having a certain training table on certain days that he had to get treatment at just because he's military surgical. I remember him getting in the cold tub up to his neck and just sitting there. I have a lot of respect for him and it is going to be joy to play against him."