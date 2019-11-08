Behind Enemy Lines: What the Atlanta Falcons are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 10

Game Details
The New Orleans Saints will attempt to win seven straight games in three consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history and maintain or build on their NFC South Division lead when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at noon. Atlanta leads the regular season series, 51-48, with New Orleans holding an 18-8 advantage over the Falcons since 2006.
Atlanta Falcons quotes
Coach Dan Quinn on the challenge of slowing down Michael Thomas:
"Yeah, exactly. When you're that successful I think, it's there and one of the things I've been impressed by, through the years, facing them both here and when I was out in Seattle, as well, was their ability to utilize the backs and for a long time that's been a consistent part of things. Yes, Michael for sure has proven not only as the leader in receptions, but in yards and makes contested tough catches, but, the way that the backs have been used through the years, whoever they've been, I have always been impressed by that. Those two positions, Michael at the (wide receiver) position and the running backs, they create for a lot of offense and it's been that way for a long time. I think they've got a pretty good formula how they like to play their football. They feature the tight ends in a lot of ways as well. But I would say the numbers of time they go to Michael, they spread it out three effectively after that and so I would say it's not in the traditional way of a one or a two, but the way they utilize the players I think speaks volumes."
Quinn on what Latavius Murray has added to the Saints offense:
"I'd say he's got the big play ability because of the speed that he has. He's a bigger back and usually you do not see that type of speed from a guy who has the size he does. I think it's his ability to outrun people and it doesn't have to even be on a long run. But if a guy's trying to the edge, he could just burst to get outside. You feel that speed. There was a short touchdown run, might have been again (when I was in) Seattle, I can't remember now, but it might've been a two or three yarder, but it was this speed that which he got to the edge. Those are things that are hard to defend and knowing who your match-ups are and how you're going to play. The running back position there, difficult match-ups for sure and I think that's usually when you're going into a game and not only the scheme, but you're as a player always looking at your match-ups and where you're at and how you defend guys. He's been a good addition for them for sure."
Quinn on the Saints defense:
"Up front I thought this line is active. They can move, they can make plays. I thought outside Cameron Jordan has been kind of the standard of what you look for. The whole group I thought really played with top energy. Outside on the edges, we've obviously seen Marshon Lattimore quite a bit. We've been impressed by him. I think the emergence of the safeties and the packages that they have and having some ball hawking ability with Vonn Bell and with Marcus Williams. I think Demario Davis has been an excellent addition to their group at linebacker for the run and hit factor. (Dennis Allen has) done a good job, not only are they excellent against the run, but they're excellent on third down and so those can kind of go hand in hand when you play really well on third down. You're getting off the field, you're holding them to feel goal and you're doing those things. I think that's the thing. I would say that the third down defense I've certainly been impressed. The different looks, the different ways they're featuring the guys and I thought DA and the guys are doing a good job with that."
Statistical Comparison
|Saints
|Falcons
|Record
|7-1
|1-7
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|24.4 (15)
|20.6 (20)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.5 (10)
|31.3 (30)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|375.3 (14)
|385.5 (9)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|114.3 (15)
|68.5 (29)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|261.0 (10)
|317.0 (1)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|316.5 (5)
|379.5 (24)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|84.3 (4)
|118.4 (21)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|232.3 (16)
|261.1 (23)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.0 (25)
|22.8 (13)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|9.3 (7)
|5.6 (26)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+3 (9t)
|-11 (31)
|Penalties
|53
|67
|Penalty Yards
|410
|537
|Opp. Penalties
|43
|58
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|341
|428
