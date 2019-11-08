Behind Enemy Lines: What the Atlanta Falcons are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 10

Atlanta Falcons quotes

Coach Dan Quinn on the challenge of slowing down Michael Thomas:

"Yeah, exactly. When you're that successful I think, it's there and one of the things I've been impressed by, through the years, facing them both here and when I was out in Seattle, as well, was their ability to utilize the backs and for a long time that's been a consistent part of things. Yes, Michael for sure has proven not only as the leader in receptions, but in yards and makes contested tough catches, but, the way that the backs have been used through the years, whoever they've been, I have always been impressed by that. Those two positions, Michael at the (wide receiver) position and the running backs, they create for a lot of offense and it's been that way for a long time. I think they've got a pretty good formula how they like to play their football. They feature the tight ends in a lot of ways as well. But I would say the numbers of time they go to Michael, they spread it out three effectively after that and so I would say it's not in the traditional way of a one or a two, but the way they utilize the players I think speaks volumes."

Quinn on what Latavius Murray has added to the Saints offense:

"I'd say he's got the big play ability because of the speed that he has. He's a bigger back and usually you do not see that type of speed from a guy who has the size he does. I think it's his ability to outrun people and it doesn't have to even be on a long run. But if a guy's trying to the edge, he could just burst to get outside. You feel that speed. There was a short touchdown run, might have been again (when I was in) Seattle, I can't remember now, but it might've been a two or three yarder, but it was this speed that which he got to the edge. Those are things that are hard to defend and knowing who your match-ups are and how you're going to play. The running back position there, difficult match-ups for sure and I think that's usually when you're going into a game and not only the scheme, but you're as a player always looking at your match-ups and where you're at and how you defend guys. He's been a good addition for them for sure."