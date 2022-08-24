Bayou Rum announced as the official rum of the New Orleans Saints

Bayou® Rum is proud to announce its partnership as the Official Rum of the New Orleans Saints, Super Bowl XLIV champions. This collaboration brings together the best of the NFL and the best of craft spirits to deliver an exceptional experience for the fans. Starting with the 2022 season the multi-year agreement will bring Bayou Rum, Louisiana's quintessential craft rum, to the Saints Nation. The partnership celebrates the finest of the South and showcases the spirit and the pride of Louisiana.

Starting with preseason Bayou® Rum will be featured at Caesars Superdome concession bars, mobile bars and suites. The suite menus will include Bayou® Rum XO, Single Barrel, Reserve, White and Spiced. Bayou® Rum will also be available—and the Bayou-Saints partnership promoted—at retail locations, bars and restaurants across the state of Louisiana and beyond.

The Bayou-Saints partnership will also be celebrated with a Bayou® XO Saints Limited Edition Release of only 5,000 bottles that will be available nationwide starting in October at a suggested retail price of $75. Bayou® XO has won gold medals at major spirits competitions and recently earned a 95 rating from The Tasting Panel Magazine. Additionally, Saints will handpick a Bayou® Rum Single Barrel at the distillery and receive a private bottling of that cask.

"We are thrilled that Bayou Rum, our Louisiana-made, handcrafted rum, was selected to represent the best of the state," said Damian McKinney, CEO of Stoli Group. "Like the New Orleans Saints, we live and breathe Louisiana pride. We look forward to delivering the ultimate experience for fans at the Superdome, across Louisiana, and beyond."

Bayou® Rum's passion for bringing back the art of American rum-making is only matched by NFL fans' passion for the game they love—American football. Bayou® Rum is crafted with locally grown fresh sugarcane molasses, distilled twice in copper pot stills, and aged in bourbon and sherry casks at its craft distillery in Lacassine, La.

"We are excited to partner with Bayou Rum on this unique and first of its kind offering for our fans," said Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Saints. "Bayou Rum is passionate about bringing back the art of American rum, thinking creatively and enhancing the quality of our fans' gameday experience."

About Bayou Rum