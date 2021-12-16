Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana teams up with New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to create 'Champions of Care'

Collaboration aims to encourage health and wellness, address health disparities in Louisiana

Dec 16, 2021
AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, a Healthy Louisiana Medicaid managed care health plan and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, announced today it is teaming up with the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to raise awareness of and help address key health issues and disparities impacting our state. The health plan's Wellness and Opportunity Centers in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood and Shreveport will host joint health and wellness activities as part of this Champions of Care collaboration.

"We are proud to associate ourselves with AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana to help increase awareness on the key health and wellness issues in the state of Louisiana," said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha. "Their commitment to the state of Louisiana and city of New Orleans mirrors that of the Saints and Pelicans, and we could not be more thrilled about this partnership."

As part of the collaboration, Saints and Pelicans players will join AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana Care Crew teams throughout the state for a series of health education, physical activity and screening events with a focus on preventive care and helping to ensure equitable access to quality health care. Most recently, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana paired up with Tre'Quan Smith to 'Tackle Diabetes' and raise awareness for the Louisiana sector of the American Diabetes Association as a part of the NFL, My Cause My Cleats initiative.

"We're excited to have the Saints and Pelicans organizations join our efforts to help Louisianans get care, stay well and build healthy communities," said AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana Market President Kyle Viator. "The organizations' strong reputation combined with the players' commitment to proper nutrition, exercise and overall wellness, will help to amplify our message and inspire others to take steps to improve their own health."

In addition to collaborating on a series of events to share COVID-19 health information and make COVID-19 vaccination easy and convenient, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana and the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans recently joined with United Way of Southeast Louisiana and St. John United Way to provide much-needed hurricane relief supplies to the LaPlace community following Hurricane Ida.

