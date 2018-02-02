Alvin Kamara named Rookie of the Year

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been named the 2017 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year.
Kamara, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, led all rookies with 14 total touchdowns and ranked second with 1,554 scrimmage yards. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (1965) as the only rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff-return touchdown. Kamara led all rookies with 81 receptions, the third-most by a rookie running back in NFL history.
Kamara was one of five finalists nominated to receive the award. The other finalists were: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
