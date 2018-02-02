Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Alvin Kamara named Rookie of the Year

Kamara led all rookies with 14 total touchdowns

Feb 02, 2018 at 06:02 AM

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been named the 2017 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year.

Kamara, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, led all rookies with 14 total touchdowns and ranked second with 1,554 scrimmage yards. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (1965) as the only rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff-return touchdown. Kamara led all rookies with 81 receptions, the third-most by a rookie running back in NFL history.

Kamara was one of five finalists nominated to receive the award. The other finalists were: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Best of the Saints in 2017: Top 75 Alvin Kamara Photos

See the best moments from Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara throughout the 2017 season.

