New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Alontae Taylor

Alontae Taylor 2022 season analysis:
In 13 games, New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor proved to be a reliable player to have in the defensive backfield. He finished the season with 44 total tackles, 37 of which were solo, and he also added 11 passes defended. Taylor was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Following injuries to cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, Taylor stepped in and showed what he was capable of, earning himself a spot in the rotation.
Best game of Alontae Taylor's 2022 season:
In the Saints' 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor had eight total tackles, six solo, and one pass defended. Although the Saints were unable to pull out a win, Taylor was able to prove the impact he can have on an opposing offense.
Best quote from Alontae Taylor's 2022 season:
"A lot of it starts with confidence. He has a lot of confidence in himself, and we have a lot of confidence in him. He never panics when the ball is in the air. It is really good to see. He has been a welcome surprise, would be the word to say in terms of exactly what we have gotten out of him." - Coach Dennis Allen
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor in action throughout the 2022 season.