After active offseason, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara locked in on 2018 campaign

Kamara certainly has embraced his newfound stardom, but is taking it all in stride.

"It is cool. It's a lot of blessings," Kamara said during a session with New Orleans media earlier this week. "Doing what I did on the field to see it translate to off the field. A lot of fun things and great opportunities I'm being handed... I turn a lot down. It's really just if I don't feel something then I just don't. I don't care what it is, it's not about the money for me, if I'm into something or I truly have a passion for something then I do it. If not, then I kindly say thank you, but no thank you."

Any lingering concerns that Kamara's whirlwind offseason might be a dreaded "distraction" were put to bed by Saints Coach Sean Payton.

"He's handled all of that stuff well," Payton said a few days ahead of the Saints preseason opener Thursday night at Jacksonville. "...He's a smart guy, super smart. There can be 'X' amount of noise away from the building, but I think he's real level-headed…I think he handles all of that real well."

"It is what it is," Kamara said. "It's football time now so I'm locked back in on the football, offseason is offseason. There's time for everything, and right now it's football time and I'm locked back in on my team."